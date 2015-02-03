small steps...
big difference
a healthy mouth helps you look, feel and stay healthy, yet most of us neglect this essential daily care routine. so we designed a service that simplifies healthy habits, based on dentist advice, not on selling more gimmicks, to improve your routine, technique and upkeep for life!
delivered
on schedule
It can be tough keeping track of your oral care upkeep, from not refreshing brush heads, to skipping checkups! So we built a digital service that automates these basics, shipping fresh heads and supplies free every 3 months, and reminders that reward visiting the dentist on time!
electric brush sets from $25
elevates routine
- plastic ($25) or metal ($40) handle
- dual-use wall mount / travel cover
- optional home & travel toothpaste
improves technique
- vibrations to help better brushing
- 2 minute timer, 30 second pulses
- soft bristles refreshed when worn
simplifies upkeep
- refill plan options ship free for life!
- lifetime guarantee*/30 day returns
love for quip