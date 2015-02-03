"I actually didn't think it would replace my Ultrasonic. But after using it for the last two weeks I'm definitely making the switch." Barton, NY

Jill.K



40 | Brooklyn, NY



I really like that we can keep our Quips inside the medicine cabinet instead of having to leave them out on a charger, being exposed to "bathroom molecules" and cluttering up the sink.

Billy.E



25 | Unknown, CT



Switched because of the price point and the options available. My old toothbrush was worn out (had a crest spinbrush and the motor was going), so I saw quip, figured I'd give it a try, and loving it so far. One less thing I have to worry about, having everything auto-debited and shipped directly to my house is very convenient.

Samantha



26 | Bethesda, MD



I had been using a SonicCare prior to getting quip. I hated how much the sonic care brushes cost and how big the actual tooth brush is. Quip is the perfect slim size. I love the timed intervals as well. I really feel like this brush gets my teeth cleaner than the SonicCare.

Catie.S



NA | Seattle, WA



Quip is just an all around step up from the Sonicare I'd been using for years and I'm so happy to have made the switch!

Andrew.A



35 | New York, NY



I switched because the year supply of replacement brushes was less than 1 replacement sonicare brush. The design is simple and well throughout.

Andrea.H



34 | Chicago, IL



At first it was weird to get used to but after I started using it I really really like it I feel like my teeth are clean and fresh and I love the automatic head replacement. Really convenient service and great quality product.

Kelly.S



26 | Unknown, NA



I didn't realize how much I was falling short of the 2-minute brush time. At my last checkup, my dentist said my teeth and gums looked perfect and had improved since the last time, so I'm very pleased!

Kyle.B



48 | Franklin, MA



Never have felt so clean!

Alex.R



25 | San Francisco, CA



I liked the features, simplicity and the price of both the toothpaste and brush. The addition of having it shipped to my door every month without thinking about it is huge! Now I just need you to ship me my floss and I'd be all set!

Tory.M



53 | Minneapolis, MN



I like the timing feature as well as the general feel of the brush

Sarah.R



23 | Provo, UT



Bought this for my husband for Christmas and he LOVES IT! He loves the two minute timer and it looks super slick mounted up by the mirror. I am going to buy one for myself.

Chaz.S



29 | Washington, DC



I switched because I liked the convenience of not having to think about buying a new toothbrush. Also, I like that it has a built in timer so I don't mindlessly brush for five minutes because my mind is wondering. I have yet to receive a replacement so I cannot opine on the ease of changing brush heads. I really like the sleek design.

Drew.R



29 | Chicago, IL



Loved the simplicity, love the design. Love how it times. It is fun to use and it has gotten me to brush twice a day for the first time ever.

Lauren.L



25 | New York, NY



Quip takes the worrying (or even thinking) out of your dental health. Their handy guide with tips are very helpful, and the sleek, modern design cannot be beat. Every aspect of this toothbrush--from the design to the delivery--is perfectly executed.

Mj.H



25 | Rancho Cucamonga, CA

