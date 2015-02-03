   Your FREE $10 refill will be automatically applied during checkout!

we design and deliver refreshing tips and tools that simplify perfect oral health!

we design and deliver refreshing tips and tools that simplify perfect oral health!

a healthy mouth helps you look, feel and stay healthy, yet most of us neglect this essential daily care routine. so we designed a service that simplifies healthy habits, based on dentist advice, not on selling more gimmicks, to improve your routine, technique and upkeep for life!

consistency is the key to perfect preventative care, yet almost 50% of us don’t even brush twice a day! So we design affordable products that are a joy to use, no gimmicks you don't need, just guidance you do, to elevate your daily routine, at home and on the go!

it's not just about what you use, it's how well you use it, yet most of us get basic oral care techniques all wrong! so we work with professionals to deliver guiding tips and tools that cut out marketing myths, to focus on what matters, and improve your oral health for life!

It can be tough keeping track of your oral care upkeep, from not refreshing brush heads, to skipping checkups! So we built a digital service that automates these basics, shipping fresh heads and supplies free every 3 months, and reminders that reward visiting the dentist on time!

electric brush sets from $25

3 month refill plans from $5

- plastic ($25) or metal ($40) handle
- dual-use wall mount / travel cover
- optional home & travel toothpaste
- vibrations to help better brushing
- 2 minute timer, 30 second pulses
- soft bristles refreshed when worn
- refill plan options ship free for life!
- lifetime guarantee*/30 day returns

“It refines the oral care experience, reinforcing the fundamentals to give a more wholesome clean. I'll be adding quip to my routine.”

Dr. Hershkowitz

more dentists

"I actually didn't think it would replace my Ultrasonic. But after using it for the last two weeks I'm definitely making the switch."

Barton, NY

more members

"a simple, affordable, toothbrush that works like Oral-B and ­Sonicare but looks and feels like something you’d find in an Apple store"

TIME Magazine

more press

